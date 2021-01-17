When Will Smith Confronted Dr Fauci About The Prevalence Of COVID Among African Americans

Ace actor Will Smith’s Snapchat show Will at Home is one of the fans’ favourite show which features him interviewing prolific personalities from all walks of life. In one of the previous episodes of the show, the actor was seen interviewing Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. During the interaction, Fauci comprehended as to why the African American community has been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus.

In the interview, Fauci said the prevalence of COVID-19 in the African American community is ‘one of the failings of our society’. The doctor claimed that African Americans are ‘hurt’ by the ‘disparities’ in the health care available to them. He further added,

It’s really terrible, because it’s just one of the failings of our society, that African Americans have a disproportionate prevalence in incidents of the very comorbid conditions that put you at a high risk.

In addition to this the doctor added that conditions including hypertension, diabetes, asthma put African American people at a ‘higher risk’ of developing ‘severe’ cases of COVID-19. “If you get infected, you’re going to have a poor outcome,” Fauci said. Adding to the same he claimed that the pandemic is focusing “a bright shining light on what disparities of health mean.”

During their interaction, Will Smith also made Dr Fauci answer questions from children and teens via video conference. A teen girl raising her concern asked if the pandemic was ever going to end. She also asked if the people will have to deal with the virus for a prolonged period. “When we have a vaccine, and we have enough baseline immunity, this is something you are not going to worry about for the rest of your life,” Fauci told her. “It’s tough now, and it may be tough for another year, but this is something that will go away, I promise you.”

The doctor also answered an innocent question of 7-year-old Eva, who feared if the tooth fairy will be able to visit her amid the pandemic. “I’ve got to tell you, Ava, I don’t think you have to worry about the tooth fairy. So when your tooth falls out, you stick it under your pillow, and I guarantee you, that that tooth fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick”, said Fauci.

