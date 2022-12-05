West Africa Contemplate Setting Up A Regional Peacekeeping Force After Coups In The Region

Leaders of West Africa, concerned by recent military coups in the region, have reportedly decided to set up a regional peacekeeping force. The leaders of West Africa were meeting in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja as a part of ECOWAS' annual summit. ECOWAS refers to the Economic Community of West African States.

Western Africa has witnessed military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali and Guinea. Each of these nations has been suspended from the Economic Community of West African States' decision making body. According to Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS commission, this regional peacekeeping force will have the power to intervene in other member nations, to restore constitutional order. The specific force structure, organisational structure of the peacekeeping force is not public yet and it is not clear if ECOWAS' has already reached a stage where they are planning the nitty gritty details.

What is the ECOWAS?

ECOWAS is the Economic Community of West African States. It is a regional economic organization comprising 15 countries in West Africa. It was founded in 1975 with the goal of promoting economic integration and cooperation among its member countries. Some of the key objectives of ECOWAS include the creation of a single market and the free movement of goods, services, and people among member countries. It also seeks to promote economic development, reduce poverty, and improve the living standards of the people of West Africa.

To achieve these goals, ECOWAS has implemented a number of initiatives and programs. These include the creation of a regional monetary union and a common currency, the West African CFA franc. It has also established a regional investment and trade promotion agency, as well as a number of other institutions and mechanisms to support economic cooperation and integration.

ECOWAS has also played a role in promoting political stability and security in West Africa. It has mediated in conflicts and provided support for peacekeeping operations in the region. It has also established a regional security force to respond to threats to peace and security in the region.