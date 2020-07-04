WHO Says No Hidden COVID-19 Clusters In Africa, Working Towards Improving Surveillance

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that it believes the official numbers regarding COVID-19 cases provided by African countries are largely accurate. WHO clarified that while there may be some underestimates in a few places, by and large, the numbers depict the correct state of pandemic in Africa. As per reports, the continent currently has about 416,063 positive cases of COVID-19 infection with a death toll of 10,297.

Read: Man Who Crashed Gate Where Trudeau Lives Had Several Weapons

WHO working side-by-side with African countries

Matshidiso Moeti, the UN health body’s regional director, has reportedly confirmed that there are a few cases in which virus statistics have been underestimated but he went on to add that the WHO was working towards improving the surveillance in these areas so as to bring the official data close to the real number.

Meanwhile, reports have indicated that African nations have lost $55 billion due to the loss in tourism and travel revenue during the course of the pandemic. The commissioner for infrastructure and energy of the African Union, Amani Abou-Zeid, has said that it is very likely that some airlines will not be able to survive the economic consequences of COVID-19.

Read: WHO Endorses Tests By ICMR, 2 Others For TB Diagnosis, Drug Resistance Detection

COVID-19 has infected about 11,154,575 people worldwide and the global death toll has crossed the 520,000 mark according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre. The United States is currently the global epicentre of the virus having reported 2,780,916 positive coronavirus cases and more than 129,227 deaths.

The novel coronavirus first appeared in China late last year and the country has been heavily criticised for its role in allegedly keeping the origin and pandemic potential of COVID-19 a secret from the world. While it is believed that the virus originated at a wet market in Wuhan, some leaders believe the virus was manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory.

Read: Cast Of 'Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire': Who Played Which Character?

Read: WHO Calls For Strong Surveillance System For Passengers As Africa Opens Its Airspace

(Representative Image: AP File)