After Requesting Ceasefire, Shehbaz Sharif Hails ‘Valour’ of Troops as Pak Violates Ceasefire by Launching Drone Attacks on Multiple Location

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was the result of direct military engagement between the two countries. Foreign Secretary revealed that it was the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who initiated the phone call earlier in the day. Following that conversation, both sides reached an understanding to halt further military action.

Pakistan PM Claims Victory Despite Heavy Damage

In a late-night address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised his country's military, claiming ‘victory’. “Valour shown by our troops,” he declared, without acknowledging the significant damage inflicted on Pakistan’s military infrastructure by Indian armed forces. Earlier in the day, Sharif had publicly thanked the United States for supporting peace efforts, though he did not disclose that the ceasefire proposal had come from Pakistan’s own military leadership.

Indian officials revealed that Pakistan suffered serious losses during the brief conflict. Several of Pakistan’s air bases were struck by Indian forces on Saturday morning, in retaliation for Pakistani drones and missiles entering Indian territory following Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Agreement by Attacking India

Despite the agreement, Pakistan breached the ceasefire. Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah broke the news. “For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan,” said Foreign Secretary Misri at the special press briefing.

"This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri emphasized.

3 hours after the ceasefire, Pakistan launched drones to attack Udhampur, Akhnoor, Nowshera, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Jammu, Sunderbani, RS Pura, Arnia, Kathua, Kutch.

India Warns of Serious Consequences for Future Incidents

India also reiterated its previous warning that any further acts of terrorism from Pakistan would be treated as acts of war. Misri called on Pakistan to “take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.” It should be noted that there has been a terrorist attack on Nagrota Military Station. According to a statement from the military “search operations are underway”. Sentry suffered injury.