sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 'Looking for a Friend...': After Russia, Palestine Calls India for Peace Role Amid Ongoing Conflict

Published 10:35 IST, September 8th 2024

'Looking for a Friend...': After Russia, Palestine Calls India for Peace Role Amid Ongoing Conflict

This comes days after Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that India can be a potential mediator in the peace talks for the Russia-Ukraine war.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gaza Hamas Israel Palestine conflict
A ball of fire and smoke rise from an explosion on a Palestinian apartment tower following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Saturday, October 7, 2023 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:13 IST, September 8th 2024