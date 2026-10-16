Air India Cancels Flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah Until Oct 20 Amid Houthi Strikes on Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Air India has extended the cancellation of all its flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah until October 20, 2026, citing the evolving security situation in Saudi Arabia amid recent attacks on civilian airports and aviation infrastructure in the Kingdom. The development comes as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council strongly condemned the attacks on civilian airports, aircraft, and aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, expressing solidarity with the country's government and people.

In a statement posted on X, Air India said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation to determine when operations could safely resume. “In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026. We are closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations,” the airline said.

The carrier added that passengers affected by the cancellations were being offered a full refund, reiterating that the safety and security of passengers and crew remained its highest priority. The ICAO Council, in a statement issued on Thursday, condemned the recent attacks in the strongest terms and conveyed its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and their families.

The condemnation followed a statement delivered by Saudi Arabia before the ICAO Council on October 8. According to the aviation body's statement, the Council deplored the targeting of civil aviation infrastructure and the resulting impact on aviation operations, as well as the threat such attacks posed to aviation safety and security and international peace and security.

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The latest extension by Air India follows earlier flight suspensions announced by Indian carriers IndiGo and Akasa Air amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East. IndiGo had announced cancellations of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 17, advising passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. The airline said it was coordinating with relevant authorities and providing updates to passengers through the contact details supplied at the time of booking.

Akasa Air had also extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, citing the escalating security situation and associated risks to safe flight operations. In its advisory, Akasa Air said affected passengers could opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel without additional charges.

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The flight disruptions come amid reports of attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure and heightened security concerns affecting air travel in the region. The death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the incident.

Amid the military escalation, the Houthis issued a broad warning to international airlines, foreign workers, and commercial travelers to avoid Saudi aviation hubs, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe, with an explicit exception for the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. Air India said it would continue monitoring the situation and assess developments before resuming operations, while the ICAO Council's condemnation underscored international concern over attacks targeting civilian aviation infrastructure.