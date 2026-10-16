Trump Continues His Jibe on Zelenskyy, Says 'Not a Good Guy to Deal With' Amid Starlink Restriction Row

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) continued his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing him as “not a good guy for us to deal with” and claiming that he could be more difficult to negotiate with than Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine conflict.

His remarks come amid a growing dispute over Starlink restrictions in the conflict-ridden country and follow a diesel deal with Moscow. In an interview with Newsmax, Trump questioned Zelenskyy's willingness to reach a settlement with Moscow, arguing that the Ukrainian leader's approach was complicating efforts to end the conflict.

“Zelensky is not a good guy for us to deal with. Biden gave him hundreds of billions of dollars, billions and billions of dollars,” Trump said, referring to the US military aid provided by the former president to counter Russia since the invasion in 2022. “I think they're going to; if they're going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they're not going to do it with him. He doesn't want to settle. He says he wants to settle, but he doesn't know. I'm not a big fan of Zelensky. They've destroyed that country,” he added.

Trump further said he found the Ukrainian President more difficult to deal with than his Russian counterpart. “I think I find Zelensky to be more difficult to deal with than Putin,” the US President said. The remarks come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Ukraine's military strategy, particularly its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and reported disruptions to satellite connectivity and intelligence-sharing.

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Zelenskyy alleged that Washington had warned Ukrainian officials that intelligence-sharing could be suspended unless Kyiv stopped attacking Russian refineries. He said the subsequent disruption was presented as a technical problem. “It was not a technical problem; it was the will,” Zelenskyy said, referring to the reported interruptions to Starlink and Starshield connectivity.

The dispute has drawn attention to Ukraine's reliance on Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, for military communications, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, drone operations and logistical coordination. Trump had earlier also criticised Zelenskyy's approach to the conflict in remarks to reporters at the White House on Saturday, suggesting that Ukraine should elect a new leader capable of negotiating an agreement with Russia.

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The US President said he had specifically warned Zelenskyy against targeting Russian oil refineries, particularly those producing diesel, arguing that such attacks could disrupt fuel supplies and affect American farmers and ranchers. “We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop,” Trump said.

Questioning the Ukrainian leader's negotiating strategy, Trump added, “You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could've made many deals and for some reason he never does.” “I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new President,” he said.