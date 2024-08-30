Published 23:45 IST, August 30th 2024
Ajit Doval Holds Crucial Consultations with Sri Lankan Leaders Ahead of Presidential Election
Ajit Doval met Sri Lankan leaders ahead of the presidential election, discussing economic and security cooperation and signing CSC documents.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ajit Doval Holds Crucial Consultations with Sri Lankan Leaders Ahead of Presidential Election | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:45 IST, August 30th 2024