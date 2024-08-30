sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:45 IST, August 30th 2024

Ajit Doval Holds Crucial Consultations with Sri Lankan Leaders Ahead of Presidential Election

Ajit Doval met Sri Lankan leaders ahead of the presidential election, discussing economic and security cooperation and signing CSC documents.

Ajit Doval Holds Crucial Consultations with Sri Lankan Leaders Ahead of Presidential Election | Image: PTI
