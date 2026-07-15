Gay Man Dies After Donating Kidney To Homophobic Dad Who Kicked Him Out Of House Over His Sexuality

Brazil: A father kicked his 16-year-old son out of the house for being gay in Pernambuco, Brazil. Six years later, the son died while trying to save the life of the homophobic parent who had rejected him over his sexuality.

When 22-year-old Gabriel Barros's father suffered kidney failure, he stepped up to help his estranged parent and donate him a kidney without holding any grudge against him.

The surgery led to a devastating outcome. While the kidney transplant proved to be a success for his father, Gabriel suffered internal hemorrhage and sepsis, with a life-threatening infection passing through his body.

Despite the relentless efforts of doctors, Gabriel could not be saved and passed away days after giving his father a new lease of life.

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“He never held a grudge. He said that, regardless of everything, this was his father and he couldn't let him die," Gabriel's cousin said.

Gabriel's story touched millions of hearts, with a netizen saying, "Gabriel was a much stronger human than his father could ever be, RIP Gabriel the world didn’t deserve your beauty and compassion."

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