As Sushila Karki Leads The Interim Government In Nepal: There Are Lessons To Be Learnt By Kathmandu From Dhaka | Image: X

Kathamandu: Sushila Karki’s elevation as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister is a pivotal reset, but the Bangladesh experience under Muhammad Yunus shows how an interim leader who expands role and remit beyond mandate can quickly lose youth trust, stall reform momentum, and invite polarisation that outlasts the streets.

A Brokered Peace In Kathmandu

Karki arrives amid a youth-led revolt that forced K.P. Oli’s resignation after a social-media ban morphed into a nationwide anti-corruption movement punctuated by deadly clashes, arson at political symbols, and curfews, an eruption that mirrors the pattern of rapid Gen-Z mobilisation, symbolic triggers, and hard security choices seen across South Asia.

As Nepal’s first woman PM, chosen through a rare consensus that included protest representatives and the army chief, her immediate tasks will likely include restoring order and preparing a credible transition as parliament faces dissolution.

The Bangladesh Caution: Mandate Creep

Bangladesh’s post-Hasina transition under Muhammad Yunus began with broad youth hope but soon met ‘Mandate Creep': an interim regime taking on sweeping reform agendas while struggling to deliver near-term order, justice, and economic relief, breeding frustration among the very students who propelled change.

Teachers’ strikes, civil service pushback, and contested timelines for elections turned the Yunus government into a lightning rod, as youth grievances over corruption, jobs, and justice outpaced institutional capacity, and the interim’s extended horizon blurred lines between stewardship and rule-making.

What Bangladesh’s Drift Teaches Nepal

Keep the interim narrow: In Dhaka, sprawling commissions and reform blueprints soaked up political oxygen while simple wins lagged; the longer the to-do list, the faster youth patience erodes.

Sequence security and legitimacy: Bangladesh stabilized streets but faced accusations of uneven protection for minorities and opponents, undercutting claims of neutral guardianship—damage that outlasts curfews.

Youth Rage And The Speed Of Mobilisation

Nepal’s protests fused a digital trigger, the 26-platform ban, with deeper fury over corruption, nepotism, and stalled opportunity, just as Bangladesh’s quota protests widened into a nationalist reckoning of governance and dignity.

Viral content, encrypted chats, and meme politics compressed time, accelerating action and making negotiated de-escalation harder, raising the stakes for proportionate policing and fast, visible redress.

Violence’s Long Shadow

Accounts from Kathmandu describe water cannon, rubber bullets, and alleged live fire and aerial firing, with death toll estimates ranging from 19 upward in a fluid environment, exactly the kind of state violence that secures short-term calm but corrodes long-term legitimacy if accountability is absent.

Karki’s own precondition, unfettered probes into corruption and excess force, aligns with the confidence-building needed to prevent martyrdom cycles and institutional trauma from hardening into generational mistrust.

Interim Discipline Vs Overreach

Bangladesh shows an interim can lose altitude when it tries to be both firefighter and engineer—simultaneously enforcing order, designing a new political architecture, and refereeing party rivalries

Crowding the runway with maximalist reforms before elections risks politicising the interim itself; conversely, sticking to guardrails restoring rights, creating level-playing-field rules, and scheduling credible polls, anchors legitimacy and diffuses suspicion.

The PR debate and stability trade-offs

Bangladesh’s renewed debate on electoral design echoes Nepal’s own balancing act: inclusion through proportional representation can widen access but also increase coalition fragility and policy uncertainty unless undergirded by administrative capacity and elite restraint.

The lesson is ‘procedural humility’: constitutional promise without governance performance invites youth backlash; credible execution, accountability, and job-focused delivery are the true stabilisers of democratic expectation.

Three watchwords for Karki

Bound the brief: Define a tight mandate and restore order with restraint, reverse disproportionate curbs, ring-fence justice for protest deaths and arson without collective punishment, and time-box the path to elections.

Deliver quick, clean wins: Repeal overbroad digital controls, publish a short accountability roadmap, and open youth channels in oversight of police conduct and relief for the injured and families of the dead.

Stay referee, not player: Avoid partisan alignment or grand redesigns best left to an elected government; interim neutrality is the only currency that buys youth patience and party consent.

Nepal’s interim government must learn from Dhaka’s frustrations

Bangladesh’s youth are now asking whether sacrifice yielded delivery: jobs, justice, and a voice, after an interim widened its remit but underdelivered on basics; Nepal must not repeat that arc.