At Least 14 Dead as Suicide Bomber Targets Police Gate Near Swat Peace Rally Gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 14 people, including five police officers and four civilians, were killed on Sunday after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near a police station close to the venue of a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack left over two dozen others injured. The explosion occurred in the Swat district as the Swat Peace Rally was concluding near the Kabal Police Station. Demonstrators had gathered in Kabal town to demand peace and denounce local militancy.

Attacker Detonates Explosives at Police Checkpoint

According to police reports, the suicide bomber attempted to breach the main entrance of the police station but was intercepted by an officer at the gate. The attacker then set off the explosives, killing both nearby civilians who were participating in the rally and police personnel on duty.

District Police Officer Muhammad Umar confirmed the incident, while district police chief Omar Khan noted that at least five police officers were among the dead. The attack struck as participants marched near the facility while chanting anti-militant slogans.

Chaos Captured on Video as Probe Begins

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people taking part in the rally shortly before the blast. Moments later, footage captured scenes of panic as thick smoke billowed into the air and crowds ran for cover. Subsequent visuals revealed damaged vehicles, debris scattered across the road, and emergency responders evacuating the wounded in ambulances as local bystanders stepped in to help.

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Rescue teams and security forces quickly rushed to the scene to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area, launched a search operation, and began gathering forensic evidence from the site.

The rally was organized by the Swat Aman Jirga, a local tribal council. Participants carried placards and raised slogans advocating for security in a region that has faced deteriorating law and order in recent months.

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High Alert and Ongoing Militant Violence

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the bombing, expressing condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, according to the Associated Press. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, and authorities have launched an investigation. Suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an group separate from, but allied with, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers. Pakistani officials have frequently accused Afghanistan's Taliban government of providing safe havens to TTP fighters, a claim Kabul routinely denies.