sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh Not Communal, Issue 'Exaggerated': Yunus

Published 20:36 IST, September 5th 2024

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh Not Communal, Issue 'Exaggerated': Yunus

During student-led violence after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the minority Hindu population faced vandalism of businesses, property damage, and temple destruction.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Hindus Protest Against Violence
During student-led violence after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the minority Hindu population faced vandalism of businesses, property damage, and temple destruction. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

20:36 IST, September 5th 2024