Auckland's Iconic Sky Tower Lights Up in Indian Tricolour To Welcome PM Modi in New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand: India’s national flag lit up Auckland’s iconic Sky Tower on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Zealand, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades.

The Sky Tower is Auckland’s iconic landmark and one of New Zealand’s most popular tourist attractions.

PM Modi, who landed in Auckland on Friday, was warmly received by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the airport. The two leaders shared a warm embrace before Modi described the visit as “historic.”

In a post on X, Modi expressed gratitude to his New Zealand counterpart: “Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades.”

Advertisement

He added that he looks forward to comprehensive talks with Luxon on strengthening the India-New Zealand partnership and will address the Indian diaspora in Auckland on Saturday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Modi and Luxon will hold bilateral discussions covering the full spectrum of bilateral ties, which have grown significantly in recent years, particularly in trade, commerce, and defence cooperation.

Advertisement

The leaders are also expected to interact with prominent business and sports figures. In a reflection of the strong people-to-people links between the two countries, Modi will address a large gathering of the Indian community during his stay.

The trip gains added significance following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand in April. The pact is expected to give fresh momentum to economic ties. The two Prime Ministers had last met in New Delhi on March 17, 2025, during Luxon’s official visit to India.

Momentum from Australia Visit

Modi’s New Zealand visit follows a highly successful trip to Australia, where he participated in the third Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne. The summit produced a series of landmark agreements aimed at deepening the six-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on Indo-Pacific security, critical minerals supply chains, and clean energy transition.

The lighting of Auckland’s Sky Tower in the colours of the Indian flag -- saffron, white, and green -- served as a striking visual welcome, symbolising the growing warmth in India-New Zealand relations.