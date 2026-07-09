Australia Returns Ancient Indian Artefacts in Landmark Cultural Exchange

Sydney: In a warm gesture of cultural diplomacy, Australia is repatriating three rare ancient Indian artefacts to India, strengthening bilateral ties through the shared commitment to returning cultural heritage.

The artefacts, a ceremonial Bhadrakali trident, a Nandi idol, and a six-headed Kartikey sculpture, date back to the 11th to 16th centuries. They were previously held in Australian cultural institutions and will now be returned to their country of origin.

The ceremonial Bhadrakali trident is associated with the fierce Hindu goddess Bhadrakali, while the Nandi idol represents the sacred bull and vehicle of Lord Shiva. The six-headed Kartikey sculpture depicts the Hindu god of war, also known as Kartikeya or Murugan. These intricately crafted pieces offer valuable insights into medieval Indian art, craftsmanship, and religious traditions.

The repatriation coincides with India’s reciprocal decision to return the ancestral remains of an Australian First Nations individual, highlighting a mutual respect for cultural and historical legacies between the two nations.

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Australian officials described the return as part of a broader international effort to address the provenance of cultural objects acquired during colonial eras. Indian authorities have welcomed the move, viewing it as an important step in preserving and celebrating the nation’s rich heritage.

This exchange highlights growing global momentum for the repatriation of cultural property and ancestral remains, fostering goodwill and deeper people-to-people connections between Australia and India.