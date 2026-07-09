'Did Strikes on Terror Hideouts Make You Proud?': PM Modi Cites Op Sindoor While Addressing Indian Diaspora in Australia

Melbourne, Australia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised India's growing global stature in defence, technology, and innovation while celebrating the deepening ties between India and Australia during an event with the Indian diaspora.

Addressing the gathering, Modi spotlighted India's assertive stance against terrorism, pointing to the recent 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms," he said.

"You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?," he asked the Indian diaspora at the event.

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The Prime Minister linked national pride in security achievements to broader economic progress under the 'Make in India' initiative. "Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand," Modi noted.

"Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint," he said.

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He also underscored the mutual benefits of bilateral cooperation. "Whatever India and Australia do proves beneficial for both nations. The India-Australia Trade Agreement is a prime example of this," he said.

PM Modi expressed optimism about India's entrepreneurial momentum, highlighting the country's emergence as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. He pointed to an upcoming milestone: "An Indian space startup is poised to launch a satellite using its own rocket for the very first time." He added that partnerships with Australia in education, skills, and innovation are "deepening and strengthening."

In a warm cultural note, the Prime Minister described the Indian diaspora's role worldwide using a homely metaphor: "We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love. The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices."