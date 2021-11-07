Australia: 25-yr-old Woman Becomes Millionaire, Wins Lottery For Getting Vaccinated

A 25-year-old Australian woman named Joanne Zhu became a millionaire overnight by winning the Million Dollar Vax lottery. Millions of Australians entered the Million Dollar Vax lottery, which was put up by philanthropists and corporations to increase vaccination rates. As per the reports of Daily Mail, by October 31, about 2,744,974 Australians registered for a chance to win. Zhu, who was astonished when she was chosen as the lucky winner on Friday. The campaign's motive was to raise the vaccination rate in Australia.

According to Today Show, she said that she couldn't believe what she was hearing when her name was called as the winner. She also said that she will buy gifts for her family and put the remainder of the money into investments so that she can earn more money in the future. She also intends to travel and treat her friends to a lovely meal. Zhu, who hasn't seen her parents in at least two years owing to the pandemic stated that she really want to let everyone get vaccinated so the borders can open up soon.

Zhu received lottery call when she was at work

Zhu explained that she received the call from the Million Dollar Vax lottery which was probably Friday, and she was at work at that time so she couldn't pick up the phone. According to Daily Mail, she also said that after that, she contacted them again, couldn't believe what she heard. On the other side of the phone, she was told that she won a million dollars and she was Australia's only one to win that.

When the Million Dollar Vax lottery originally opened in early October, the website collapsed after receiving 350,000 entries in the first 24 hours. Over 3,100 lucky Australians have received more than $4.1 million in prizes, including 100 $1,000 gift cards each day, according to Daily Mail.

Sydney to lift social distancing restrictions from November 8

Million Dollar Vax Alliance spokesperson Craig Winkler said that they have collectively demonstrated what can be accomplished when Australians join together. He further said that they are ecstatic with Australia's response to the campaign and the excellent impact it has on raising the national vaccination rate and putting them on track to reach 90% vaccination. On the other hand, Sydney will lift social distancing limitations on Monday, November 8, a month after emerging from a nearly 100-day COVID-19 lockdown. According to the officials, nearly 90% of individuals have taken both doses of vaccination.

