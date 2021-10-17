Australia Acquires Two More COVID Treatments As Country Continues To Battle 3rd Wave

As Australia continues to battle the third wave of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison-led government has acquired access to two new COVID-19 treatments. On Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed that the government has purchased 15,000 doses of Ronapreve, an antibody-based medication that will be administered intravenously to COVID-19 patients, reported news agency Xinhua. He also stated that it is expected to be used in unvaccinated persons who are at risk of developing severe disease. Ronapreve will be available to Australian patients by the end of October if the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approves it, added the Health Minister.

According to a press release on Sunday, clinical trials have indicated that Ronapreve can reduce the probability of hospitalisation and death among COVID-19 patients by up to 70%. The TGA has also granted the government access to 500,000 treatment courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral drug, which will be administered in combination with the protease inhibitor medicine Ritonavir, reported Xinhua. Meanwhile, Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly stated that the addition of new treatments is vital as the country opens up and learning to live with the virus.

"We significantly relied on non-pharmaceutical interventions, public health and social measures, including lockdowns, during 2020 and for a large part of 2021," he was quoted as saying by the outlet. Kelly stated that there are ways to avoid the disease, the first and most essential of which is vaccination. However, antiviral treatments are currently being developed that will help in preventing infection, including mild or asymptomatic infection and disease. He also informed that quarantine-free travel between the South Island of New Zealand and Australia will resume on Wednesday, October 20.

Australia eases COVID restrictions

As the government eases COVID related restrictions, New South Wales, the country's most populous state, has opted to end hotel quarantine for vaccinated foreign visitors. Vaccinated passengers who tested negative for COVID-19 before travelling to Sydney would be excluded from the 14-day hotel quarantine, according to State Premier Dominic Perrottet. He further informed that this will come into effect from the month of November, reported The Associated Press (AP). It should be mentioned here that on Sunday, Australia reported more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases as well as 17 deaths. According to the most recent data by the Department of Health, 84.6% of Australians aged 16 and above have received at least one dose of the vaccine, whereas, 67.8% of the population have been fully inoculated as of Saturday, reported Xinhua.

