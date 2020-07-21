Australia Announces Key Changes In Policies To Support International Education Sector

In a bid to resume international education amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian government has announced recommence granting international student visas and allow the students to continue taking classes online while overseas. The acting immigration minister of Australia Alan Tudge announced the changes on July 20 in the wake of country’s university sector’s demand of attracting more international students and kickstart Australia’s fourth-largest export sector before the unemployment spikes due to coronavirus outbreak.

There are five key changes that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government has put forth including allowing the international students to lodge a further visa application free of charge. Moreover, the joint statement released by Tudge and country’s education minister Dan Tehan said that the graduates who had the student visa eligible are eligible to apply for a post-study work visa outside the island country if they are unable to return due to COVID-19 pandemic. Extra time would also be given to the applicants to provide the results of the English language where the coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions.

Today @DanTehanWannon and I announced changes to student visas for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These changes will give int’l students confidence in their visa arrangements so they can make plans to study in Australia when it is safe to do so 👉https://t.co/emF45vW8D0 — Alan Tudge (@AlanTudgeMP) July 20, 2020

Tudge says measures would back ‘educational sector’

While announcing the key changes in immigration policies, the acting minister for immigration, citizenship, migrant services and multicultural affairs Alan Tudge said that it provides the assurance that international students require amid the trying times of COVID-19 pandemic, both who are in the country or in their home nation. He said that such measures will “back” the international education sector that is Australia’s fourth-largest export sector along with assisting recovery from the impacts of the global health crisis.

Alan Tudge said, “These measures back the international education sector – our fourth-largest export sector – and will assist its recovery. In making these changes, we have been guided by the principles that the health of Australians is key, but that international students should not be further disadvantaged by COVID-19.

“We are a welcoming nation with a world-class education system and some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 in the world. Students want to study here and we want to welcome them back in a safe and measured way when it is safe to do so," he added.

