Australia Reports Biggest Single Day Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Two Months

In the past 24 hours, Australia saw the biggest rise in positive coronavirus cases in almost 2 months. According to reports, Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, recorded 33 new coronavirus cases on June 25. Vitoria currently has 200 active cases out of a total of 270 across the country.

Australia continues re-opening despite new virus cases

As per reports, in a desperate attempt to contain the deadly coronavirus authorities have ramped up COVID-19 testing and have also deployed ambulances and mobile test centres. Australia has also deployed the military in quarantine operations. The recent spike in coronavirus cases comes weeks after Australia began easing restrictions.

According to reports, authorities have traced the new cases to a family-get-together that was attended by people with mild symptoms. These new cases have reportedly alarmed the public and they have begun to go in large numbers to designated testing centres in an effort to get tested. Woolworths Group and Coles, tow of Australia’s biggest retail chains, fearing a renewed spate of panic buying have imposed limits on how much their customers can buy.

According to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database, Australia has reported 7,558 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of only 104 deaths. Australian Prime Minister Morrison reported has claimed that the deadly coronavirus is not going to go away soon and that Australians must learn to live alongside the virus. He has advocated that Australia maintain efforts to re-open its economy despite the rise in cases.

The global death toll from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has reached 482,923 according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database. The coronavirus has infected 9,440,535 people worldwide as of June 25. The United States has reported the highest number of cases in the world with 2,381,369 positive cases and 121,979 virus-related deaths.

