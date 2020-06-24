Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Reaches 477,807, Total Cases At 9,273,773

The global death toll from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has reached 477,807 according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database. The coronavirus has infected 9,273,773 people worldwide as of June 24. The United States has reported the highest number of cases in the world with 2,347,102 positive cases and 121,225 virus-related deaths.

As per reports, Brazil is the second-worst affected country with 1,145,906 after the US and only the second country in the world to reports more than a million coronavirus cases. The death toll in Brazil currently stands at 52,645. Europe has been one of the worst-hit regions, the region has reported 2,557,761 cases and 193,800 deaths.

While the pandemic is slowing down in Europe and many European countries are easing coronavirus restrictions, the pandemic continues to devastate and sweep through Latin America. Peru which is one of the worst affected countries in Latin America has reported 260,810 coronavirus cases and over 8,000 virus-related deaths. Chile has also been hit hard by the virus and has reported 250,767 coronavirus cases.

Latin America warned about lifting restrictions

The World Health Organisation warns the Latin American governments about the risk of lifting lockdowns before slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus throughout the region. After the warning from the UN agency, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull the country out of the WHO.

Brazil’s President, Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic. His dismissal of the coronavirus risks to public health and efforts to lift state quarantines have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum in Brazil. Some opposition leaders have reportedly also accused the Brazilian President of using the crisis to undermine the democratic institutions.

