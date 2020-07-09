Australia Offers Path To Citizenship For Hongkongers, China Condemns Decision

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the government’s plan to adjust its policy for Hong Kong citizens living in the semi-autonomous region as well as in Australia on student visa or temporary work visa. During a press conference on July 9, Morrison said that the government has agreed to extend visa by five years for skilled and graduate visa holders, with a pathway to permanent residency at the end of five years.

The students will be able to stay Down Under for a total of five years once they graduate, along with a pathway to permanent residency at the end of that period. Hong Kongers with skilled visa will get an extension of an additional five years, starting July 9, and a pathway to permanent residency at the end of that period.

“And we will also provide a five-year visa with a pathway to permanent residency for future Hong Kong applicants for temporary skilled visas, subject to meeting an updated skills list and appropriate labour market testing,” said the Australian PM.

Morrison boasted that Australia has always been a very welcoming country to such people from all around the world, calling the country’s immigration system “best in the world”. He added that Australia’s immigration system has the best controls, best targeting, and best focus, and as a result, it has been a pillar of the strength of the nation.

Extradition treaty suspended

The decision to provide visa extension and pathway to citizenship comes after China’s draconian national security, which was implemented earlier this month. The Australian government has also suspended the Extradition Agreement with Hong Kong, saying the national security law erodes the democratic principles that have underpinned Hong Kong’s society and the “One Country, Two Systems” framework.

China's embassy in Canberra condemned the decision, calling it a "serious violation of international law" and "gross interference in China's internal affairs". The embassy said that China strongly deplores and opposes the “groundless accusations and measures" announced by Australia, urging the Australian government to immediately “stop meddling” in Hong Kong affairs.

