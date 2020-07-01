Australian PM Morrison Wary Of India-China Tensions In ‘dangerous’ Post-COVID World

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that tensions over territorial claims are rising across the Indo-Pacific region, citing the ongoing tension between India and China. Announcing Australia’s 2020 Defence Strategic Update, Morrison highlighted the importance of preparing for a post-COVID world that is “poorer”, more “dangerous and disorderly”.

Morrison said that Australia must face the reality that the country moved into a “new and less benign strategic area” and the cooperation that have benefited prosperity and security for decades are now under increasing and almost irreversible strain. He added that the Indo-Pacific has become the epicentre of rising strategic competition and Australian will “shape the future”.

“Tensions over territorial claims are rising across the Indo-Pacific region, as we have seen recently on the disputed border between India and China, and the South China Sea, and the East China Sea,” said Morrison.

'Risk of miscalculation'

The 52-year-old Australian leader warned against the risk of miscalculation and heightened conflict, adding that regional military modernisation is occurring at an unprecedented rate. He said that capabilities and reach are expanding, and previous assumptions of enduring advantage and technological edge are no longer constants and cannot be relied upon.

“Disinformation and foreign interference have been enabled and accelerated by new and emerging technologies. And, of course, terrorism hasn't gone away and the evil ideologies that underpin it and they remain a tenacious threat,” said Morrison.

Morrison emphasised that it’s not only China and the US who will determine the course of free and open trade, investment and cooperation that has underpinned stability and prosperity. He said that several countries including Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN nations, have agency and parts to play.

“Relations between China and the United States are fractious at best, as they compete for political, economic and technological supremacy. But it's important to acknowledge that they are not the only actors of consequence,” he added.

