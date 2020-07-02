Australia Plans To Provide 'safe Haven' To Hongkongers After China Imposed Security Law

In the wake of China’s new national security law on Hong Kong, while the UK has extended its citizenship plan, Australia is planning to provide the city’s residents with a “safe haven”. Australian Prime Minister expressed the government’s motives to help the residents on July 2 after the controversial law was enacted on the former British colony. He not only called the developments “very concerning” but also revealed that the Australian government is “prepared to step up and provide support”.

However, as per reports, Morrison’s cabinet still has to decide all the decisions such as if the ‘haven’ would pave the way for city’s residents to acquire permanent citizenship of the island country. Australian government’s confirmation of taking constructive action in the support of Hong Kong residents came after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had declared officially that the British government would offer citizenship to people fleeing Hong Kong over China’s advancements.

Read - Japan Watching China's Advancements In Hong Kong With 'great Interest'

At a press conference, Scott Morrison admitted being disturbed with the situation in Hong Kong just days after the city’s police made initial arrests over the violation of the national security law. The Australian PM also noted that his country is considering following Downing Street’s decisions. According to international reports, he added that the Australian government has reiterated several times the need for maintaining the freedom of Hong Kong residents that were promised when the city came under China’s rule in ‘one Country, Two Systems’ formula of governance.

When asked about Hong Kong, Australian PM replied, “In the first instance, we do find these events very concerning and we have been very clear about our statements to that in concert with many other nations.”

“We are considering very actively the proposals that I asked to be brought forward several weeks ago and the final touches would be put on those and they'll soon be considered by Cabinet,” he added.

Read - Hong Kong Lawmaker Call China's National Security Law 'evil'

Read - House Passes Bill Rebuking China Over Hong Kong; Senate Next

Law violators could face life imprisonment

Scott Morrison revealed Australia's stance regarding the issue just days after the details published in city's gazette revealed that the Hong Kong residents convicted under China’s newly-passed national security law could be imprisoned for life. The details of the legislation were revealed on the night of June 30 when it came into effect in the former British colony. According to media reports, acts of succession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces will hold minimum imprisonment of ten years and maximum of life in prison for more severe cases. These details were made public just ahead of large-scale demonstrations planned in the city on July 1 when protester carrying flag calling for Hong Kong's independence was arrested.

Read - China Pledges 'corresponding Measures' Against UK Over Extending Citizenship Plan