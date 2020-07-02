China Pledges 'corresponding Measures' Against UK Over Extending Citizenship Plan

China has warned the UK that it could respond with “corresponding measures” over Britain’s ‘interference’ in Beijing’s advancement in Hong Kong. This came after London decided to extend a broader path of citizenship for the people fleeing the former British colony over China’s controversial newly-passed national security law. Hong Kong was under British rule until the city was handed over to China in 1997 under ‘One Country, Two Systems’ formula of governance. However, since Beijing decided to make sweeping changes in the city’s law that according to critics threaten Hong Kong’s autonomy, the UK offered its help.

However, this move has been severely criticised by the Asian superpower. As per the statement released by the Chinese embassy in the UK on July 2, “all Chinese compatriots residing in hong Kong are Chinese nationals”. While the offer by the British government covers over three million Hong Kong residents who either have British National Overseas passports or are eligible to get one, China has warned that it is a “breach” to London’s own position. The embassy added that they “strongly oppose” the “unilateral changes” being made by Britain because according to Beijing, Britain has ‘no right of supervision’ over the city.

Chinese embassy to UK, “If the British side makes unilateral changes to the relevant practice, it will breach its own position and pledges as well as international law and basic norms governing international relations. We firmly oppose this and reserve the right to take corresponding measures.”

"We urge the British side to view objectively and fairly the national security legislation for Hong Kong, respect China's position and concerns, refrain from interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any way," it added.

Law violators could face life imprisonment

In the same statement, while the Chinese embassy called the national security law as the "fundamental solution" to the "chaos" in the city, the details published in gazette revealed that the Hong Kong residents convicted under China’s newly-passed national security law could be imprisoned for life. It also said, "The national security law is timely, necessary and reasonable" but according to media reports, acts of succession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces will hold minimum imprisonment of ten years and maximum of life in prison for more severe cases.

This law demonstrates inherent requirements of “One Country, Two Systems” and will ensure its steady&sustained implementation. It applies to 4 categories of criminal behaviors gravely undermining national security. It targets a few criminals but protects majority of HK people. — Chinese Embassy in UK (@ChineseEmbinUK) July 2, 2020

