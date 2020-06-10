Australia Reports No New Local Cases For First Time Since Pandemic Began

Conquering a major milestone in the fight against the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, Australia has said that it has not detected any locally transmitted COVID-19 cases. For the first time since the pandemic entered the country, every state and territory in Australia reported back that there has not been a single local resident to have contracted the fatal novel coronavirus. However, the medical professionals detected at least two COVID-19 positive cases among travellers who are currently in hotel quarantine in New South Wales.

Moreover, according to reports, only seven cases of community transmissions have been reported from Australia in the past week. Out of which, at least six were in Victoria and one was in Queensland. Since there have been minimal cases of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, the usage of the Australian government’s ‘Covid Safe App’ has also significantly decreased.

6,720 have recovered in Australia

According to the coronavirus tally by the Australian government, they have now recorded total 7,267 cases with 102 deaths. Moreover, at least 6,720 have recovered from the cOVID-19 disease. There are 19 COVID-19 positive individuals in the hospital and two are in intensive care units.

Australian government’s health department has published a table showing all states with the total case they have reported and the deaths that have been recorded. The island country has till now conducted over 1.6 million COVID0-19 tests and in the last 24 hours, no state has reported a positive case of coronavirus except NSW, and that too among foreigners.

Australia seems to have contained the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease while the cases are still spiking in other parts of the world. According to Johns Hopkins University tally, there are over 7.2 million cases of COVID-19 and at least 411,291 people have died. The United States still remains the worst virus-hit country in the world with nearly two million coronavirus cases and 112,006 deaths. The Latin America giant, Brazil follows US in the line with 739,503 COVID-19 cases.

(Image Source: AP)