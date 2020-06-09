Andrew Symonds Turns 45: Throwback To The Australian's Famous Stint At Bigg Boss In 2011

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday. The all-rounder's ability to both score runs and take wickets consistently made him a huge asset in the great Australian side of the 2000s. The Mumbai Indians star was also part of two World Cup-winning campaigns and also played an important role in guiding the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to their IPL title win in 2009.

Andrew Symonds birthday: Throwback to former IPL star's stint in Salman Khan's show

Post-retirement, Andrew Symonds has portrayed himself as media-friendly and has actively indulged in reality shows and commentary. The former Mumbai Indians star famously took part in Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 5 which was then hosted by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The show initially had 13 female contestants and Shakti Kapoor as the only male inmate.

However, Amar Upadhyay, Siddharth Bhardwaj and Akashdeep Saigal entered as wild card contestants on the Salman Khan show, while former IPL star Andrew Symonds and Swami Agnivesh made guest appearances. Andrew Symonds appeared as a guest in the Bigg Boss house and was accompanied by Pooja Misrra as a translator. The former IPL winner was part of the Bigg Boss set up for 11 days and gave fans some entertaining moments despite not understanding Hindi. In one such episode, Andrew Symonds enacted Sanjay Dutt's famous role of Munna Bhai, where he tries dabbling his hands with Hindi.

Andrew Symonds birthday: Former Mumbai Indians star on his stay in the Bigg Boss house

In a chat with a leading news agency back in 2011 after exiting Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss, Andrew Symonds had a satisfying stay in the house and learnt how to make rotis and Indian curries. The former IPL winner said that he made a couple of new friends and had a fascinating experience living with Indian people and learning how sensitive and passionate they are. Andrew Symonds added that he learned the importance of his family, friends and simple things in life that people generally take for granted.

When asked why Andrew Symonds chose to participate in Salman Khan's show, the former Mumbai Indians star revealed that he had a connect with India and it was a more obvious place for him to do something like this. Andrew Symonds added that while language was a problem for him, but body language helped him to understand the contestants better.

