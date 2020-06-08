Australia Says China Ignoring Its Request For Discussion To Ease Trade Tensions

Australia on June 8 said that China has been ignoring its call for discussions to ease tensions between the two trading partners, which were sparked after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham while talking to the press said that he has been requesting talks with his Chinese counterpart, but so far has been met with negative response.

China accounts for over 30% of total export by Australia and after Canberra's call for an independent probe, Beijing threatened to boycott its products in the mainland. China also suspended imports of beef from four of Australia's largest meat processing companies citing labelling and health certificates. However, experts suggest that the move was in retaliation to Canberra's request for an investigation. Both, Australian and Chinese foreign ministry have refuted such reports.

China issued advisory

China recently issued an advisory for its people asking them to avoid travelling to Australia because of growing racial discrimination against Chinese nationals over the coronavirus outbreak, a claim that Canberra disputes. China's already coercive policies towards Australia became harsher after it felt cornered at the World Health Assembly last month over the COVID-19 discussions, where Canberra was party to the resolution seeking an investigation into Beijing's initial response in handling the disease outbreak.

Health experts believe that the virus originated at a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, the world has recorded over 7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 4,00,000 deaths to date.

