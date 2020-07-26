Australia: Victoria Records 450 New Coronavirus Cases, Deadliest Day Since Pandemic Began

According to reports, 459 new cases have been recorded with 10 more deaths, marking the deadliest day in Australia since the novel coronavirus emerged. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrew said that 10 people aged between 40s and 80s have died, including 7 men and 3 women. 7 deaths were linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities.

Current situation in Australia

Andrews has issued a warning to people. Those who will not wear masks inside the lockdown area, will be considered as breaking the rules. This came into effect on July 22. He added that people who are violating the mandatory use of masks are just making an extremely selfish choice. It is not an issue of human rights.

There are several videos which have surfaced on social media, showing people arguing with retail workers and police. One woman was captured saying, this is my right and I will do whatever I want to. Andrew said, there are 10 families who are going to bury someone close to them in the coming days.

The Australian government has launched a specialist aged care response centre in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. According to reports, the rising coronavirus cases in facilities across Victoria have been difficult to manage. The surge is coronavirus cases in Victoria comes at a time when all of the other Australian states, except for New South Wales, have seen no new coronavirus cases. New South Wales reported 15 new cases on July 25.

According to reports, there are 538 coronavirus cases, including, residents and staff across 38 different aged care facilities. The aim of this new aged care response in to provide a centrally cooridnated method of controlling the outbreak. Also, it will be responsible for tackling any new virus cluster that appear in these care homes. They will also be responsible to take care of the anxious family members and keep them informed.

