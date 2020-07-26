Australian Govt Sets Up Aged Care Response Centre In Victoria Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

The Australian government has launched a specialist aged care response centre in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. As per reports, the rising COVID-19 cases in facilities across the state of Victorian have been difficult to contain and government measures have not yet yielded results.

Victoria reported 357 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 25 as well as 5 additional virus-related deaths that took Australia’s COVID-19 death toll to 145, as per reports. Brett Sutton, the chief health officer, has admitted that the second wave of COVID-19 has been stubborn and hard to control.

Centralised aged care response centre

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Victoria comes at a time when all of the other Australian states, with the exception of New South Wales, has seen no new coronavirus cases. New South Wales, on the other hand, reportedly recorded 15 new coronavirus cases on July 25.

According to reports, there are 538 positive virus cases among residents and staff across 38 different aged care facilities. This new aged care response centre aims at providing a centrally coordinated method of controlling the outbreak.

The centre will also be responsible for responding to any new virus clusters that appear in these care homes as well as keeping anxious family members informed of the situation.

As per reports, experts believe that the movement of untrained casual workers, employed in multiple aged care facilities, is one of the major cause for the outbreak in these facilities. Almost 1,5000 Australian Defence Force personnel have also been mobilised to help Victoria’s COVID-19 response during this sudden rise in cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 16 million people worldwide with the global death toll over 647,000. Australia has recorded 13,950 coronavirus cases as per John Hopkins Coronavirus resource centre and has a death toll of 145.

