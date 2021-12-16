Australia To Lift COVID Restrictions Despite Reporting Record Number Of Omicron Infections

Australia's New South Wales (NSW), on Tuesday, reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the past three months, reported CNN. On December 14, Australia's largest state reported at least 1,360 new cases including, 130 cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron. According to the locals, the recent spike in fresh infections is due to the emergence of the Omicron variant in the country. Notably, the first case of the Omicron was detected on December 3. Within 12 days, the cases of Omicron soared to 130. Despite reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases, several States of Australia announced to relax restrictions.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on the COVID situation, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard acknowledged that the surge in the Coronavirus cases is due to the Omicron variant. Further, he anticipated that the cases could rise up to 25,000 by the end of February.

"Every two to three days we are seeing a very significant increase, in fact, a doubling of people that are getting the virus. We are therefore on alert and careful," CNN quoted Hazzard as saying during the presser. However, the health minister did not clear why the government looked desperate to lift the restrictions when one of the largest states has been reporting the highest case.

Unvaccinated people can enjoy freedom like a vaccinated one

Since December 15, the government has preferred the same perks to the unvaccinated people, except for some of the public places like hospitals, gyms and airports. Earlier on December 14, Tuesday, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would not take the country back to COVID-19 restrictions. As per the Guardian report, PM Scott Morrison stated that the country now planned to open up and they have worked to make it happen. He further acknowledged the mistakes made during the pandemic and the early phases of the vaccination campaign.

The Australian PM underlined that when they are in the midst of a crisis, it is not “unusual” to have drawbacks, however, they need to overcome setbacks and work together. It is worth noting that Australia has managed to keep the pandemic under control as the country recorded just over 2.33 lakh cases and 2,072 deaths since the country reported its first case. The country has also one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. As per the data updated on the health ministry portal, almost 90% of the population over 16 received two doses of the approved drug.

Know more about the Omicron variant

The first case of a new COVID variant was detected in South Africa and has also been detected in travellers from Hong Kong and Botswana. It is worth mentioning that South Africa has reported nearly 200 cases of Coronavirus in the past two weeks ago. However, with the emergence of the newly detected variant, the cases in the country went up to 2,465. Notably, the difference of nearly 2,400 cases was reported within a gap of three days. The scientific community was concerned with the transmissibility of the new variant as it went from barely detected to spreading among the majority of the samples.

Image: AP