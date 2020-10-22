COVID-19: Hundreds Quarantined At Australian Hotel Urged To Take HIV Test After Blunder

Australian health authorities have asked hundreds of people, who were quarantined at a hotel for COVID-19, to get tested for blood-borne disease, including HIV, as blood glucose test devices were incorrectly re-used on at least 243 people. Safer Care Victoria, the state’s healthcare quality and safety agency, announced that such people are being contacted to undergo precautionary screening due to the potential risk of cross-contamination and infection.

“Safer Care Victoria is...contacting 243 people who had a blood glucose level test between 29 March and 20 August, based on information in their health record,” the health agency said in a statement.

Safer Care Victoria stated that blood glucose level testing devices, intended for use by one person, were used across multiple residents. It warned that unintended error presents a low clinical risk of cross-contamination and blood-borne viruses like Hepatitis B and C, and HIV, adding that the clinical risk of infection is low. Safer Care Victoria assured that access to confidential testing will be arranged.

'Absolute priority'

The agency highlighted that there is no risk to people who did not have a blood glucose level test and to those who used their own personal device to test their blood glucose level. It added that there is no ongoing risk to people currently in COVID-19 accommodation, as the devices were removed in August. It clarified that there is no risk that the error could have spread coronavirus, as it is not transmitted by blood.

“The health of past quarantine residents is our immediate concern, so arranging screening for them is our absolute priority...Be assured that Safer Care Victoria is conducting a full review into how and why this device came to be in use,” Deputy CEO and Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer, Ann Maree Keenan, said in a statement.

