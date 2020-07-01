China Slams Foreign Critics Of Hong Kong Law, Terms Sanction Threat As 'logic Of Bandits'

China slammed the critics of the controversial national security law passed by the parliament on June 30, saying they should not interfere in Beijing's internal matters. Critics have claimed that the law is in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"What's this got to do with you? It's none of your business," said Zhang Xiaoming of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council during a press conference.

Zhang said it would have been simple if China wanted ‘one country, one system’, adding that Beijing is “completely able” to impose the criminal law, the criminal procedure and the national security law and other national laws on Hong Kong. He lashed out at foreign officials threatening to impose severe sanctions on some Chinese officials, calling it “logic of bandits”.

Britain raises concern

After the legislation was adopted by the Chinese parliament, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that Britain is “deeply concerned” and called it a “grave step”. Critics say opined the national security law has been legislated to curb the autonomy of people of Hong Kong who vehemently protested against extradition bill, leaving the city in a turmoil for months.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said that China’s national security law aimed at curbing Hong Kong’s autonomy proved that "one country, two systems" is not viable. The Taiwanese President said in a statement that China had promised that the status of Hong Kong would remain unchanged for 50 years but it ignored the will of Hong Kongers to implement the security law.

“I hope that the people of Hong Kong will remain committed to the freedom and human rights they cherish,” said Ing-wen.

The Taiwanese leader said that the government has launched a Hong Kong Humanitarian Aid Project to provide convenient services and basic care for needy Hong Kong citizens. She also announced that the formal operations of Taiwan-Hong Kong Office for Exchanges and Services will commence on July 1.

