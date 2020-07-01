Now, 27 Nations Drag China To UNHRC Over Atrocities Against Its Own People; Seek Access

Just a day after India banned 59 Chinese-origin mobile applications taking a stand against another aspect of China's global arrogance and belligerence, as many as 27 countries have raised their voice against India's giant neighbour and submitted a petition of complaint in the UNHRC. The petition stated concerns on arbitrary detentions, widespread surveillance and restrictions, atrocities on Uighurs, and other minorities in China. It also raised the recently passed Hong Kong security law citing human rights violation and terming it as going against the 'one country, two system' understanding between China and Hong Kong.

The countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Republic of Marshall Islands, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom.

The petition further urged China to allow UN High Commissioner to access Xinjiang and Hong Kong, 'in order to safeguard the rights and freedoms which are guaranteed under international law.'

This comes on the back of India's massive diplomatic and trade crackdown on China, banning 59 Chinese applications - a move that has been called 'violation of WTO norms' by Beijing, even as it faces serious allegations of undermining the data security of its citizens and businesses in its country. Following suit, the US on Tuesday designated two Chinese companies- Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation as "national security threats".

Moreover, the Donald Trump administration has passed legislation that will punish China for its crackdown on ethnic minorities. In a statement issued, White House said that Trump signed The Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 and that it “holds accountable perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses such as the systematic use of indoctrination camps, forced labor, and intrusive surveillance to eradicate the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uyghurs and other minorities in China.”The US also banned defence exports to Hong Kong in view of Chinese meddling.

Coronavirus outbreak and China's aggression

China has been facing worldwide criticism after the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus which has so far claimed 513,913 lives and 10,585,152 people have been infected. It is under the scanner for hiding the outbreak of COVID-19, with some reports suggesting that infection related to the virus may have started as early as in August in China. 123 nations have browbeaten China into accepting a probe into Covid's origin, with the WHO also coming under fire for backing China throughout the most crucial initial months of the outbreak. Amid the worldwide pressure, China has reacted by amping up its customary expansionism on all fronts, with India leading the charge in shutting it down on all fronts, from land-grabs and military aggression, and from data privacy and snooping concerns to debt-trapping firms and countries.

