Australian PM Scott Morrison Faces Flak For His 'no Slavery In Australia' Remark

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison drew strong criticism after he claimed that “there was no slavery” in the country while acknowledging that the early days of British settlement were “pretty brutal”. The statues of slave traders are being pulled down around the world by Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating against racial discrimination.

London mayor has ordered the review of all the statues related to the country’s imperial past and the statue of British explorer Captain James Cook is also on the radar. At a radio interview, Morrison was asked how does feel about the removal of statues which he dismissed as politically driven left-wing agenda.

The Australian Prime Minister said that Captain James Cook was one of the most enlightened persons on these issues. Morrison added that Australia was founded as a settlement on the basis that there would be no slavery. He said that when Australia was established, it was a pretty brutal settlement.

“My forefathers and foremothers were on the First and Second Fleets. It was a pretty brutal place, but there was no slavery in Australia,” said Morrison.

'Seeking to take advantage'

The 52-year-old Australian leader noted that the protesters start on a fair point when they are raising issues about people's treatment in custody. However, he thinks that it is being taken over by “much more politically driven left-wing agendas”, which are seeking to take advantage of these opportunities to push their political causes.

“I've always said we've got to be honest about our history. We've got to acknowledge the positive and the negative. But, you know, I think we've also got to respect our history as well,” Morrison had said.

Historians, Aboriginal activists and some lawmakers expressed shock at the remarks of Morrison. Formal parliamentarian Sharman Stone said that the slavery of indigenous, men, women and children is well documented.

Indigenous people were slaves in early pastoral, pearling, fishing work and as domestics. Children were enslaved from around 6 to 21 in WA, without pay or education, police returned runaways. All documented in 1905 WA Royal Commission and other official papers until 1930s. — Dr Sharman Stone (@SharmanStone) June 11, 2020

