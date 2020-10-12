ICAC Inquiry Reveals Australian State Premier Was In Secret Relation With China-linked MP

Australia's New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian accepted that she was in a relationship with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, who is being investigated in a corruption case linked to China. After the hearing with the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption (ICAC), Berejiklian revealed it to the press that she was in "close relationship" with Maguire and admitted making a mistake by not disclosing the relationship with her family and friends.

Read: Australia: Unexploded 45Kg Bomb Found Off Lord Howe Island, Towed To Deeper Waters

'Disappointing'

According to DailyMail, Berejiklian said that she was in a relationship with Maguire since 2015 but stopped all communications with him after she was questioned by investigators in September this year. The revelation prompted resignation demands by the opposition Labour party. Berejiklian, however, told the media that she would continue serving as the premier of New South Wales state. NSW Labour leader Jodi Mckay took to social media to accuse Berejiklian of playing the victim card and said that the case isn't about the relationship, it's about turning a "blind eye to corruption".

Disappointing that Gladys Berejiklian has played the victim card. This isn’t about a relationship it is about integrity and turning a blind eye to corruption. — Jodi McKay (@JodiMcKayMP) October 12, 2020

Read: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Australian Counterpart Marise Payne On QUAD 2020 Sidelines

According to reports, ICAC telephone intercepts showed Maguire discussed his financial problems with Berejiklian and also mentioned debts of $1.5 million. Maguire discussed the potential of gaining from an airport land deal with the NSW premier. According to The Guardian, when ICAC released its witness list on October 8, Berejiklian's name featured and she was the only person listed for the hearing on Monday. After the list was issued, Berejiklian had said that she is pleased to be assisting in the inquiry.

Read: Australian Woman Discovers New Species Of Spider With 8 Blue Eyes In Backyard; See Pics

Maguire was forced to resign from Berejiklian's government in 2018 after evidence in a separate corruption case emerged proving the MP's connection in land deals involving Chinese developers. Maguire is scheduled to appear before the ICAC investigators later this week.

Read: US, Australia, India, Japan Discuss China's Growing Power