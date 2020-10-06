Australian Woman Discovers New Species Of Spider With 8 Blue Eyes In Backyard; See Pics

A woman from Australia named Amanda De George discovered a new species of spider with 8 eyes. Amanda found the spider 18 months ago in her backyard but it was in June this year that she found out that the spider was a newly discovered species. Amanda took over to Facebook and posted pictures of the spider asking if anyone is aware about the species.

The newly discovered species

Images uploaded by Amanda caught the attention of a spider expert and he confirmed that the species is unknown. However, by then Amanda had lost track of the spider, until recently, when she discovered a similar spider and posted images on her Facebook page. In the caption, she made a remark saying that the spider looks ‘brand spanking new’. The caption read, “The spider that I didn’t realise was an undescribed species until after I took some photos. And went and did the groceries. And had a coffee. And wandered the vast plains of the internet myself looking for answers until I posted in an ID group and people lost their minds. And by that time, the little guy had disappeared, swallowed up by my yard. Well, after months of searching (and searching) I found another specimen!!! And he’s now down with Joseph in lock down in Melbourne! Look how lovely he is”.

Accoridng to the reports by Daily Mail Australia, Amanda thought that the spider was extremely beautiful as it had bright blue face and eyes. However, she did not realise how special the species would turn out to be. Amada told Daily Mail that it took her more than 3 months of full searching to find another specimen. She described it as the 'hard part'.

On reading the story, netizens were left in complete awe. The pictures of the spiders left the netizens speechless. "He was clearly waving his thanks to you! How else does he encourage those strange humans when they're trying so hard to catch food??", wrote a Facebook user.

(Image Credits: Facebook/BackyardZoology)

