Australia's Southeastern States Witness Surprise Snowfall, Netizens Share Magnificent Pics

In a rare euphoric event, Antarctic air reached some parts in Australia’s south-east region triggering an unprecedented snowfall across several states on Sat

In a rare euphoric event, Antarctic air reached some parts in Australia’s south-east region triggering an unprecedented snowfall across several states on Saturday, August 22 (local time). Several people were seen coming out of their houses and enjoying the pleasant weather, and the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of the white sheet covering parts of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, Australian Capital Territory and the island state of Tasmania.

As per the latest update from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, while the southeast of the island country is shivering, the western and central regions are experiencing “unusually warm” conditions with maximum temperature between 4 to 12°C above average. In these states, the heat is expected to continue to rise throughout the week.

Meanwhile, in southeastern states, at least 3.3 feet of snow had fallen in the alpine regions and the bureau has predicted the cold weather to last for several days. 

Netizens capture ‘amazing moments’

Thousands of people flooded social media with images and videos of various Australian states that witnessed the snowfall. Even the NSW Rural Fire Service department posted a ‘beautiful image’ of Clarence in the Blue Mountains on Saturday. The Bureau even posted a short video of snowmaking breathtaking scenes at Mount Macedon and said that such conditions are expected to ‘hang around’ for some time. 

(Image credit: @BOM_Vic/Twitter)

