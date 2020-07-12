Virender Sehwag Speechless With Awe As Indian Army Jawans Celebrate B'day With 'snow Cake'

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag saluted the Indian Armed Force personnel for their sacrifice and resilience as he shared a heartwarming video of an Army jawan celebrating his birthday in high altitudes. In a video of the birthday celebration of a Jawan shared by Sehwag on social media, the soldiers can be seen gathered around celebrating their peer's birthday by cutting a 'snow-cake'. Saluting the Armed forces, Virender Sehwag said that the beauty of a 'snow-cake' can only be known to a soldier and that no words were enough to describe their supreme sacrifices and resilience.

'No word are enough to describe...'

A soldier celebrating his birthday.

Forget cheese cake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows.

No word are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience. pic.twitter.com/sr5xGSdUNU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020

Sehwag's tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag revealed that it was a privilege for him to train the 'sons of heroes' of the Pulwama attack at his school. The former Indian opener took to Twitter to express that he felt extremely fortunate to contribute to the lives of the children. Arpit Singh, son of Pulwama martyr Ram Vakeel & Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama martyr Vijay Soreng were the two children training under Virender Sehwag in his Sehwag school, which focuses on helping children learn the game alongside providing them education. Virender Sehwag, who is known for his unwavering patriotism, took it upon him as an honour to train the children of the two Pulwama martyrs. Netizens heaped praises on Virender Sehwag for his initiative, as many took to salute and encourage Sehwag to further continue the initiative.

Son of Heroes !

What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives.

Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel &

Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng.

Few things can beat this happiness ! pic.twitter.com/Z7Yl4thaHd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2019

Virender Sehwag's illustrious cricket career

Sehwag has represented India at the highest level in 103 Tests and 251 One Day Internationals from 1999 to 2013. In his successful career, he has managed to score over 8,000 runs in both formats of the game i.e. 8,586 Test runs and 8,273 ODI runs. The Delhi cricketer was regarded as an explosive opening batsman who had the ability to change the complexion of the game at will. At the same time, he was also a handy part-time right-arm spinner as well. The former vice-captain had been a part of many of India's emphatic triumphs that include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (India were joint-winners with Sri Lanka), runners up in the 2003 World Cup, drawn Test series in Australia during the 2003/04 season, the historic Test and ODI series wins on Pakistan soil in the same season, ICC World T20 2007, the tri-series win in Australia (2007/08), World Cup 2011 victory on home soil, etc.

