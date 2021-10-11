COVID-19: Sydney Ends Lockdown For Fully Vaccinated Citizens After 106 Days

After 106 days of strict restrictions, Sydney has finally reopened for citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Shops, hairdressers, gyms, cafes, and restaurants have resumed services on Monday after the largest city in Australia reached a benchmark of 70% complete vaccinations in New South Wales (NSW) state. According to Associated Press, some business outlets had opened for services at midnight as people huddled to enjoy the long-awaited freedom from lockdown.

"I think everybody across the state is pretty excited for what has been a long 100 days," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told Seven News on Monday. As per the NSW Health bulletin, Sydney has edged closer to 80% complete targetted vaccination of its citizens. On Monday, the state touched 73.5% with more than 90% jabbed with at least one dose. As the health authorities touch the stipulated target of 80%, the remaining restrictions will gradually be removed.

"There are still restrictions in place. It is not free for all. It is opening up in a measured way and if everyone can look after each other and respect each other, we can get back people into work, we can get business is open while at the same time keeping people safe," the NSW Premier said on Monday. For the first time, NSW residents will be allowed to travel overseas for the first time since March 2020.

"So that positive and gives hope and confidence as we open up in a measured way we are in a very good position to keep people safe," Perrottet added.

More than 5 million Sydney residents were stuck under hard COVID lockdown since June. Now, under the relaxations, 10 fully vaccinated people are allowed to gather in closed compounds such as homes. Additionally, 100 fully jabbed people can attend weddings and funerals. However, unvaccinated people are strictly directed to remain at home until December 1.

Fear of COVID looms as Sydney gets back on track

While vaccinated citizens enjoyed the much-awaited freedom on Monday, 496 positive cases were reported besides 8 COVID-related fatalities. However, as a good sign, the infection rate and the number of COVID-19 positives were much less than the assumptions made earlier, AP reported citing Perrottet. Meanwhile, cases continued to peak in Australia's second-most populous city, Melbourne in Victoria State. The city logged 1,612 fresh cases and eight deaths on Monday.

NSW recorded 496 new locally acquired cases of #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/KlB2BVSfoc — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 11, 2021

On the vaccination front, while NSW is about to touch 80% complete vaccination, Australia's capital Canberra has also completely inoculated 72.8% of its citizens. Following the current developments, the capital region has decided to relax COVID-related restrictions from the end of the week.

