COVID: Australia Plans Int'l Border Reopening, Sydney To Lift Lockdown Curbs As Cases Fall

As Australia is witnessing sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, several major state heads have planned to revoke lengthy COVID-induced lockdown and related measures. In the latest coronavirus-related unlock reports, vaccinated citizens from Sydney will finally emerge from stay-at-home orders by mid-October. On the other hand, Australia has also started planning to reopen international borders well before the end of the year.

According to Australian officials, the "blueprint for freedom" in Sydney has been outlined for the period after the complete vaccination of 70 per cent of the population. New South Wales (NSW) State Premier Gladys Berejiklian has expected to reach the phase well within 11 October. Currently, the "blueprint" will only allow closed pubs, restaurants, al-fresco-dine-in, and shops to reopen.

Travel across NSW will be resumed once the state completes 80 per cent of inoculation of over 16-year-old. Restriction on the number of people at in-house events will also be revoked around the same time, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said in a statement. However, unvaccinated adults will have to wait until December to enjoy such freedoms, he added.

The announcements came as NSW COVID-19 daily caseload dipped below 800 in ast 24 hours. The recent downward trend was observed after NSW recorded over 1,200 daily cases in early September. However, hospitals are yet to observe a reverse track, which is overwhelmed by the in-patient from past weeks.

Australia PM plans to reopen international borders

In the purview of the current COVID-related developments in the island continent, Australian PM Scott Morrison has also expressed potential reopening of international borders way before the end of the year. As the first step, the government will allow fully vaccinated Australians to leave the country and permanent citizens to fly back. "It could happen well before the end of the year," the Associated Press reported quoting Morrison's interview with CBS news.

On the coronavirus vaccination front, after Canberra, NSW ranked as the fastest vaccine roll out among all Australian states. Around 70 percent of the population has currently been vaccinated, Berejiklian said during a presser, adding, 85 percent have been at least one dose. According to State Health Chief Dr. Kerry Chant, the benchmark of 92 percent vaccination is expected to be achieved before the reopening of international travel.

