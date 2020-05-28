On LAC Standoff, Indian Troops Following Protocols; Centre Firm On National Security: MEA

As per the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, the Indian soldiers have taken a responsible approach and are following due protocols amid the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. It added that the two sides had established a mechanism to resolve the situation peacefully through dialogue. The MEA asserted that the Centre remains firm on maintaining sovereignty and national security. India and China continue to engage at a military and diplomatic level to resolve issues peacefully. On May 26, US President Donald Trump revealed that he had informed both countries that the US was ready to mediate or arbitrate the ongoing dispute.

Read: Ladakh LG Meets PM Modi Amid Standoff Along LAC; Security Situation Discussed: Sources

Here is the MEA statement:

"As conveyed last week, the Indian troops take a very responsible approach towards border management and strictly follow the procedures laid out in various bilateral agreements and protocols with China to resolve any issue that may arise in the border areas.The two sides have established mechanisms both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations which may arise in border areas peacefully through dialogue and continue to remain engaged through these channels.

India is committed to the objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas with China and our armed forces scrupulously follow the consensus reached by our leaders and the guidance provided. At the same time, we remain firm in our resolve to ensuring India’s sovereignty and national security.

Background on list of agreements:

Since 1993, India and China have signed several bilateral agreements and protocols to ensure Peace and Tranquility in the India-China border areas. These include:

(i) 1993 Agreement on Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas;

(ii) 1996 Agreement on Confidence Building Measures in the Military Field along the LAC;

(iii) 2005 Protocol on Modalities for the implementation of the Confidence Building Measures in the Military Field along the LAC;

(iv) 2012 Agreement on the establishment of a working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China Border Affairs; and

(v) 2013 Border Defence Cooperation Agreement"

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

As per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control on May 22 and 23 to defuse the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Furthermore, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution. However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders. Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh contended that this was China's attempt to divert attention from its failure on the novel coronavirus front.

Read: Chinese Army Used Sticks, Clubs With Barbed Wires During Stand-off In Ladakh

Meanwhile, Sun Weidong, the Chinese envoy to India stressed that India and China posed no threat to each other and needed to consolidate the bilateral relationship. Maintaining that both nations should never let the differences overshadow the overall situation of the bilateral cooperation, he opined that they should be resolved through communication. Moreover, he reckoned that 'Dragon and Elephant dancing together' was the only choice for China and India, serving their fundamental interests. He also called for strengthening practical cooperation in investment, production capacity, and other fields, helping each other accomplish each other's goals.

Read: Indian Army Increases Troops Along LAC In Ladakh In Response To China's Heavy Deployment