NSW Premier Tells People To 'rethink Travel To Melbourne' Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

A spike in COVID-19 in Victoria has led to New South Wales Premiers Gladys Berejiklian warning people about interstate travel. According to an international media outlet, Victoria, which is Australia’s second-most populous state, recorded nearly 20 new positive cases on June 21. With coronavirus spreading rapidly, the state has recorded almost 160 new cases in the past week.

While Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrew reimposed a state of emergency in the state, Berejiklian reportedly warned people in her state not to cross the border unless they absolutely need to. While speaking to an international media outlet, Berejiklian said that they won’t be closing the border, however, she hopes that everyone in the state will head the advice that she has given.

Berejiklian reportedly said that according to the health advice from NSW and Victoria, nobody from NSW should be travelling to the hot spots at this present times. She recommended citizens not to travel to Melbourne as well unless they have to. Further, she reminded people that she said that once the lockdown measures are eased the numbers were expected to go up. However, she said that people need to monitor them and make sure they come forward to get tested.

Victoria reimposes state of emergency

Meanwhile, with an increase in the confirmed number of cases in recent days, Victoria had also reimposed lockdown restrictions, however, with a pick-up in ‘community transmission’ the authorities decided to extend the state of emergency. While calling it a ‘serious situation’, Victoria’s health minister Jenny Mikakos informed that the police has planned to step up enforcement efforts, especially in suburbs where there have been breakouts.

As per reports, the cops have also been patrolling ski resorts and camper-van parks during the upcoming school holidays. On June 20, Andrews also had reimposed COVID-19 lockdown measures. While reducing outdoor gatherings from a 20-person cap to 10, Andrews also informed that homes would only be allowed a maximum of five visitors.

