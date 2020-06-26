Opera House, Sky Tower Lit Up To Mark Australia-New Zealand Women World Cup 2032 Bid

Sydney Opera House and Auckland's Sky Tower were beautifully lit up in blue and green colours on Thursday, June 25 to mark the joint Australian-New Zealand bid to host the Women World Cup 2032.

According to reports, the iconic landmark prided blue and green colours in anticipation just a few hours before FIFA's official announcement. The "AsOne" bid was up against Colombia in a vote by 35 members of FIFA's ruling council.

As per reports, there was a buzz that some council members from Europe's governing body UEFA might lean towards Colombia which caused huge concerns but finally, Women World Cup 2032 bid went to Australia and New Zealand. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be staged jointly by Australia and New Zealand, following a decisive vote taken by the FIFA Council, the result of which was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The #FIFAWWC 2023 hosts are @FFA & @NZ_Football.



Here you can find the FIFA Council vote breakdown. pic.twitter.com/uOxwl6ElL1 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 25, 2020

WE DID IT! 🎉



WE ARE HOSTING THE 2023 @FIFAWWC!!!#AsOne — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 25, 2020

Congratulations @FFA and @NZ_Football for being elected hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. We hope to see you on the field in this wonderful tournament 🤜🏼🇨🇴🇦🇺🇳🇿🤛🏼



¡Best regards! ⚽ — FCF (@FCF_Oficial) June 25, 2020

Women's World Cup

The ninth Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place on July 10, 2023, at Auckland's Eden Park with the final at Sydney's Stadium Australia after a month. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison are reported to have led the bid ahead of the vote which took place via conference amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

