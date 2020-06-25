India's 1983 World Cup Final Winning Members: Where Are They Now And What Are They Into?

A Kapil Dev-led Team India pipped West Indies by 43 runs in the 1983 World Cup final to bring home the coveted trophy. The Indian playing XI in the final featured some of the biggest names in cricketing history, with some of them still continue to serve Indian cricket in one way or another. Here is a look at the 11 Indian cricketers who participated in the 1983 World Cup final and their present endeavours.

India’s 1983 World Cup final playing XI: Where are they now?

Sunil Gavaskar

India’s opener at the time Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test batsmen of all time. Ever since the 125-Test announced his retirement in 1987, he has taken up various administrative roles within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Sunil Gavaskar is also a prominent feature behind the mic as a commentator and an apt reader of the game.

Kris Srikkanth

Sunil Gavaskar’s opening partner Kris Srikkanth also took up administrative duties. He also served as the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Indian national men's team between 2008 and 2012. Kris Srikkanth is now a commentator for Star Sports Tamil and he often lends his opinions in regional languages.

Mohinder Amarnath

Mohinder Amarnath was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the final for putting up an excellent all-round display against West Indies. Even though he did not resort to commentary duties as much as most of his teammates, Amarnath makes occasional appearances on television as a cricket analyst.

Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma announced his retirement in 1985 after representing India in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs. Since quitting the game, the explosive middle-order batsman briefly served as an umpire and became a member of the Indian cricket selection panel.

Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil last played an international match in 1986. He coached the Kenyan cricket team and took them to the semi-final of the 2003 World Cup. Sandeep Patil has also coached India ‘A’ teams and he has served as the Chairman of the Selection Committee.

Kapil Dev

The then Indian captain Kapil Dev is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders of the game. The ‘Haryana Hurricane’ is also an esteemed commentator for Hindi language. Apart from handling his several business ventures, Kapil Dev is also the current Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana.

Kirti Azad

Kirti Azad played only seven Tests and 35 ODIs for India. He later joined politics and he is currently a member of the Indian National Congress.

Roger Binny

Former Indian all-rounder Roger Binny was appointed in the selection committee in 2012. He is currently the Office Bearer at the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Roger Binny’s son Stuart Binny is also an all-rounder, who has represented India in international cricket.

Madan Lal

Another all-rounder from the 1983 World Cup final playing XI, Madan Lal, has served in the selection committee. While he has coached the national cricket teams of India and UAE, Madan Lal is currently running a cricket academy in his hometown of Amritsar in Punjab.

Syed Kirmani

India’s wicketkeeper in the 1983 World Cup final, Syed Kirmani, was highly praised for his abilities behind the stumps during his playing days. Kirmani now appears on various sports shows in Indian news or live cricket broadcasting channels as a cricket expert.

Balwinder Sandhu

Balwinder Sandhu has coached the Mumbai and Punjab teams since he last played for India in 1984.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter