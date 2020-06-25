Kapil Dev Discloses Shocking Allowance Given To Indian Players During 1983 World Cup

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev led India to victory over West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final. The veteran all-rounder once stated that the Indian players used to receive a limited allowance during the course of the tournament, and their victory changed the economic status of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). India is now considered a superpower in the sport and BCCI is financially the richest cricket board in the world.

Kapil Dev reveals players' allowance in throwback video

In June 2019, Kapil Dev interacted with Gaurav Kapur on Oaktree Sports’ Show Breakfast With Champions. On the show, the 131-Test veteran said that the players used to save money from the allowance they received in case the family members of the cricketers arrived in England to meet them. Kapil Dev said that their allowance during the 1983 World Cup was around £15 in England.

The cricketing legend also recalled an earlier incident (before 1983 World Cup) during his playing days which involved Chandu Borde. He spoke about the time when Borde was the manager of the Indian team and added that even though their manager was a former Indian captain and a fine cricketer, Chandu Borde once waited three hours to receive his daily allowance from a board official. On the show, Kapil Dev said that it was during that instant he decided to look out for business ventures as a means to establish some financial stability in retirement.

Kapil Dev speaks about players' allowance during 1983 World Cup, watch video

Kapil Dev net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Kapil Dev net worth figure is estimated to be approximately $28 million (₹211 crore) as of June 2020. The Kapil Dev net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Kapil Dev net worth figure also comprises his several investments and business ventures.

Kapil Dev's businesses

Kapil Dev is now the owner of Kaptain’s Retreat Hotel as well as Dev Musco Lighting (stadium lighting). He also owns Captain’s Eleven, a line of restaurants in Chandigarh and Patna. In 2015, he purchased a minority stake in Samco Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Sunil Gavaskar net worth

Sunil Gavaskar net worth is estimated at $30 million (₹226.82 crore as of 2020) according to celebritynetworth.com. According to the website, Gavaskar earns close to $4.75 million (₹35.92 crore) from his commentary duties for India matches, with an additional $2.5 million (₹18.9 crore) from having the same role in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The batting legend is also credited for setting up India's first sports management company, Professional Management Group (PMG) in 1985. It hosts popular sports awards shows such as the annual CEAT Awards in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: The above Kapil Dev net worth and Sunil Gavaskar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Kapil Dev net worth and Sunil Gavaskar net worth figures.

Image credits: Kapil Dev Twitter