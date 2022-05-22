Outgoing Australian PM Morrison Breaks Down While Addressing Churchgoers In Sydney

Australia's outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison could not control his emotions and broke down while addressing a crowd of churchgoers at Hillsong in Sydney on Sunday. The Morrison-led Liberal-National coalition conceded defeat to the Labor Party in the 2022 federal elections.

"Whether you are a Prime Minister, a pastor, running a business, teaching in schools, working in the police force, it doesn't matter. We are each called to trust and obey. And that's the life of faith. That's how we live our faith each and every day, regardless of what your job is, and to express it in how you do that," Morrison said while addressing the audience, Daily Mail reported.

Scott Morrison's Liberal party-led coalition was seeking its fourth term but failed to win the required seats for a majority in the 151-member House of Representatives. He also praised the churchgoers for providing a "great foundation" for his government to walk on a difficult path over the last four years. Before concluding his address, Morrison also quoted a passage from the book of Habakkuk.

"Even if the fig tree does not blossom, and there is no fruit on the vines, if the yield of the olive fails and if the fields produce no food, even if the flock is cut off from the fold and there are no cattle in the stalls, yet I will triumph in the Lord. I will rejoice in the God of my salvation," he read.

The Liberal-National coalition received only 50 seats, down from 76 in the previous election. According to analysts, the people of Australia completely rejected the Morrison-led government as it failed to handle many pressing issues including COVID-19, women's rights, climate, political integrity and natural disasters such as bushfires and floods, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

PM-elect Anthony Albanese to take oath on May 23

Notably, Morrison will remain the caretaker Prime Minister until Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese takes charge as the country's new premier on Monday, May 23. He will be sworn in as the country's 31st Prime Minister as his party emerged victorious for the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, PM-elect Albanese has pledged to take the country in a new direction, with a significant shift in climate policy.

(Image: AP)