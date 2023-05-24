PM Modi, Albanese Lay Sharp Focus On Green Energy Introduce New Hydrogen Task Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the final day of his Australia tour by heading a joint briefing with his counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, May 24. The two leaders touched upon a range of topics, including trade, cooperation, investment, and green energy.

Prior to the briefing, the duo sat down for a bilateral meeting. According to Albanese, the highlight of the talks was renewable energy, a key focus for both the nations. In a step towards achieving the goal, the prime ministers introduced a special hydrogen task force.

"I am pleased that I have just witnessed the signing the terms of reference of the Australia-India hydrogen task force. The task force will comprise Australian and Indian experts in renewable hydrogen and report to the Australian and Indian ministerial energy dialogue on the opportunities which are there for Australia and India to cooperate in this important area of renewable hydrogen," Albanese said at the joint briefing.

According to the Australian premier, the task force would not only boost industries in Australia and India but also help solve the worsening climate and energy crisis. "Investments like the task force would help power our industries in the future and ensure that Australia and India meet our energy targets in the interests of both our respective countries but also in support of global emissions," he added.

PM Modi begins final day of Australia tour

PM Modi also echoed Albanese's thoughts, stating that they had "constructive discussions on strengthening our strategic cooperation in the sectors of mining and critical minerals." "We have decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen," he continued.

Wednesday marks the final day of PM Modi's three-nation tour which began in the Japanese city of Hiroshima last week. From there, he jetted off to Papua New Guinea, and arrived in Australia on May 22. In the land Down Under, he held talks with prominent business figures, artists and top officials. He also attended an electrifying community event that saw thousands of people from the Indian diaspora give him a warm welcome.