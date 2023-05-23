On Tuesday, the Indian diaspora in Australia cheered with joy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a passionate speech at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. In a community event at Sydney’s largest museum, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese celebrated the diverse culture of both the countries. The Prime Minister is travelling to the country as a part of his three-nation tour. He started off the tour from Japan where he attended the G7 summit. From there, PM Modi made a historic visit to Papa New Guinea where he gave a 12-point agenda at the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation Summit.

Following the Prime Minister’s thought-provoking speech, Republic spoke to Indians residing in Australia about their overall experience of the event. “After two years we saw PM Modi live, it felt good and it is a very proud moment for us that around 20,000 people were together in one hall just to meet PM Modi… I am very proud of India,” a man coming out of the arena told Republic TV. Another attendee hailed the event as “electrifying”. “It is very electrifying and it's very positive. Both countries are signing a lot of accords and a lot of agreements which are good for Indians and Australians too. Modi ji, thank you for everything,” he said. When asked about what will change from the Indian PM's visit. “Definitely, it is helping a lot of Indians and Australians, tourism is increasing since both countries are recognising each other’s degrees,” the attendee exclaimed.

An absolute delight connecting with the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Sydney! https://t.co/OC4P3VWRhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

A very special evening in Sydney, made even more special by the august presence of PM @AlboMP.



Gratitude to the Indian community which came in record numbers. pic.twitter.com/vnKAo1cYdO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2023

Public laud new consulate in Brisbane

One of the attendees even praised the PM's announcement of the opening of an Indian consulate in Brisbane. “This will help a lot of Indians with forms and visas. Because a lot of scams are currently going on with Visa exchange and immigration departments. The Albanese govt and Modi gov actually helped us with garnering new opportunities,” she told Republic TV. “It is a very proud moment for India because we are getting recognised all around the world,” another woman exclaimed. The Prime Minister was warmly greeted at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. He was welcomed in the grand event with Vedic chants and other traditional slogans.