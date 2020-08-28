Shinzo Abe Resigns: Australian PM Morrison Says His Leadership 'championed' Cause Of Peace

Following the announcement of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigning from his post over health issues, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his gratitude of finding a “true friend” in him on Friday, August 28. Lauding his leadership and wisdom, Morrison noted that Abe’s vision has “championed” the main cause of peace and freedom not only in their region but also in the entire world. Sharing a picture from Abe’s Darwin visit when he performed the wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph War Memorial alongside Australian PM back in 2018, Morrison left a heartfelt message for the former leader.

Australia is thankful for the true friend we have had in Shinzo Abe as Prime Minister of Japan. His leadership, wisdom, generosity and vision have championed the cause of peace, freedom and prosperity in our region and the world more broadly. pic.twitter.com/GCdRo371ru — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 28, 2020

Read - Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Declines To Name Possible Successor After Resignation

Read - Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Announces He Will Resign Over Health Concerns

Shinzo Abe resigns over health concerns

Japan’s longest-serving PM announced his resignation during a press conference on Friday, August 28 citing a chronic health problem that has resurfaced. He also told the reporters that it was “gut-wrenching” to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

Abe’s stepping-down as the country leader came after the speculations about his health and well-being began resurfacing in the summer and drastically grew when he visited Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups. He has said that he is now on a fresh treatment that requires IV injections and even though there are some improvements, there is no surety that it will cure his condition and therefore, decided to resign.

Read - Donald Trump Labels NBA A "political Organisation" After Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

“It is gut-wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals,” Abe said Friday, while also mentioning being unsuccessful in resolving the issue of the Japan national abducted by North Korea years ago and also a territorial dispute in place with Russia.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritized economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power. Until his term ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to stay while anew party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

Read - Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Resigns From Office Citing Personal Health Reasons

Read - Tokyo Stocks Plunge Over 2% As Reports Suggest Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Set To Resign

(With inputs from AP)