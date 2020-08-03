Australia: Victoria Declares State Of Disaster, Melbourne Sets Night Curfew To Curb COVID

On August 2, Victoria declared a state of disaster and imposed a night curfew for Melbourne. According to reports, this is the most strict movement till date to battle the novel coronavirus. The city is already under a reimposed six-week stay home order.

Current situation in Australia

According to reports, Victoria reported 671 new infections and seven new deaths on August 2. This is one of the highest numbers the state has reported till date. New restrictions have been imposed due to high numbers of community transmissions. Reports suggest that the restrictions will last for six long weeks.

Reports suggest that Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that the existing rules have avoided thousands of cases and tragedies but it is not working fast enough. According to the new rules, a curfew from 8pm to 5am will be imposed every day in Melbourne. All schools will shift to remote learning from August 5. The new set of restrictions will stop people from unnecessarily going out.

According to reports, Prime Minister Scott Morrison supported the move and said that the restrictions were regrettably necessary and they are all together in this and will get through it. Reports suggest that Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the federal government will have to support the measures with a heavy heart. He added that this will help them protect the lives of their citizens.

Australia has reported 18,000 cases so far. However, the recent surge in cases seems a little problematic. According to reports, Victoria Premier Andrews said that further restrictions for Victoria businesses will be announced on August 3. The state of disaster gives Victoria police additional powers to ensure people are following the new restrictions. Andrews said that this is the only option we are left with.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)